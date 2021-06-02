Leeds United latest news: Tyler Roberts reveals talks over a new contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has revealed his agents have held talks over a new contract at Elland Road.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

As it stands, the Welsh international will soon enter the final year of his contract with the Yorkshire giants.

However, speaking on a recent episode of The Beautiful Game Podcast, the former West Bromwich Albion youngster revealed his agent has talked to Leeds about a potential extension.

"I think my agent has had a talk with them about what's going to happen," he said (via The Yorkshire Evening Post).

"I think it's one of those where the season is so close to ending, you stay focussed on the last few games and you sort that then.

"I think it's all positive and, as I've said, I do love it at Leeds. The city, the fans, the experiences I'm getting are great so I'm happy."

Who wants to sign Tyler Roberts from Leeds?

Fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United have been linked with a move for £10m-rated Roberts who, at 22, would certainly represent an attractive signing.

Indeed, a young international footballer who has proven he can operate at Premier League level who could soon be available for free is surely likely to be in demand, especially given the current financial climate many teams are operating in.

Previously, the likes of Derby County, Bournemouth and Preston North End have been linked though, with Roberts featuring prominently in England's top division towards the end of the season, a return to the Championship may not be as appealing as it once was.

How many goals did Roberts score last season?

While he only scored once and registered two assists in 27 Premier League games, Roberts did start to make a play for regular first-team action towards the latter stages of Leeds' campaign.

From 2nd February onwards, he played in every league game, featuring in at least 70 minutes nine times across those fourteen fixtures. Indeed, only five times did he play for less than an hour.

According to WhoScored data, only four players drew more fouls per game than Roberts (1.2) and only record-signing Rodrigo produced more through balls over the same period (0.1).

What has Marcelo Bielsa said about Tyler Roberts?

Speaking back in April, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa revealed Roberts had 'virtues' in his game difficult to find in modern-day football.

“He has played many games in a row and he has shown he has the resources to justify his place in the team," he said (via TEAMtalk).

"He has virtues that are very difficult to find in football at the moment.

“He has all the resources necessary to unbalance and clearly he still has a lot to grow to make these attempts useful and efficient."

