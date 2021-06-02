Celtic manager news: Craig Moore details the inside track on Ange Postecoglou

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Rangers defender Craig Moore has backed Ange Postecoglou for the Celtic job.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

With the prospect of appointing Eddie Howe as Neil Lennon's successor collapsing last week, the 55-year-old former Australia coach emerged as a serious frontrunner.

The club are believed to be hoping to appoint the Yokohama F. Marinos this week despite initial doubts (via The Times) as to whether or not he had the correct coaching badges in order to take over at Parkhead.

According to The Scottish Sun, he's been on Celtic's radar for 'some time'.

What has Craig Moore said about Postecoglou?

Former Australia international Moore worked alongside Postecoglou during his time in charge of the Australian national team and revealed all about his style of play.

"Ange Postecoglou is a very proactive coach in terms of the style and brand of football he likes to play. The likes of Klopp, Bielsa, Tuchel, even Guardiola," he said.

"He really likes his teams to play football in the right way. His teams need to have a lot of energy, to work extremely hard for that style to be effective. He always looks to play out from the back.

"He's a very ambitious coach. At times coming from Australia that can work against you a little bit, but Ange has got a real drive to do extremely well. He seems to get the best out of players. It could be very exciting and a wonderful opportunity for Ange if he is announced."

How many trophies has Ange Postecoglou won during his career?

Over the course of a managerial career that started back in 1998 after his playing career was prematurely cut short, Postecoglou has won ten trophies.

Granted, the fact he won both the NSL Premiership and Championship a combined three times during the late 1990s might not necessarily inspire any doubters, but the fact is, Postecoglou has won league titles in two different countries.

After winning the A-League (what the NSL became) Premiership and Championship with Brisbane Roar another combined three times between 2010 and 2012, he ended Yokohama F. Marinos' 15-year wait for a J-League title in 2019.

At international level, Postecoglou's Australia won the Asian Cup for the first time in their history in 2015, while he also won youth championships while coaching at U17 and U20 levels between 2001 and 2006.

