Tyrone Mings enjoyed a pretty successful 2020/21 season with Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old played 36 times in the Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and earning himself a fairly decent overall rating of 6.81 on WhoScored.

Mings' performances at the heart of Villa's defence earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Given that Harry Maguire is currently carrying an injury, Mings may have a significant part to play for the Three Lions over the next month or so.

The no-nonsense defender was handed a start by Southgate in England's friendly against Austria on Wednesday night.

Mings looked fairly comfortable at the back for much of the first half, but there was one moment in the opening period that showed he can be a serious liability.

With Austria on the attack, the England man decided to recklessly bodycheck an opposing player in the box and it's a minor miracle that a penalty wasn't awarded to the visiting side by the referee.

Check out the crazy incident for yourself:

What was Mings doing?! Ben Godfrey and Ben White - who were dropped from the England squad on Tuesday - will be feeling more aggrieved about their omissions after watching that moment of madness.

Thankfully for the Villa centre-back, there was no VAR in place at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Had the technology been available, a penalty would certainly have been awarded to Austria and Mings would likely have been shown a red card for violent conduct.

It's a flashpoint that will certainly concern Southgate ahead of Euro 2020, which kicks off in less than two weeks.

