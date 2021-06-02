Tottenham manager news: Mauricio Pochettino has 'real desire' to re-join the club from PSG

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mauricio Pochettino told Paris Saint-Germain last week that he wanted to leave the club this summer and Tottenham Hotspur will press ahead in their attempts to re-appoint him, according to Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

The Argentine has been linked with a dramatic return to North London for over a week now and is believed to be unhappy with life in the French capital, having only been appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor in January.

Yesterday, football.london journalist Gold revealed the 49-year-old has a 'real desire' to move back to Tottenham as he believes he has unfinished business with the club.

"Understand Mauricio Pochettino told PSG towards end of last week that he wanted to leave to return to Tottenham," he wrote on Twitter.

"Situation remains that Spurs have a tough job to get him away from the French club, but there's a real desire from Poch to complete his unfinished business at Spurs."

What could 'unfinished business' mean?

Clearly, the fact Pochettino did not win a trophy with Tottenham was often talked about during his initial time in charge.

With that in mind and, even aside from the fact judging him by trophies is slightly unfair given Spurs' financial situation compared to some of the other English footballing powerhouses, surely trying to win a major honour with Spurs is his main priority.

Why does Pochettino reportedly want to leave PSG?

Speaking on talkSPORT yesterday, French journalist Philippe Auclair revealed there had been a breakdown in the relationship between Pochettino and PSG's sporting director, Leonardo.

The relationship between Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo is basically irredeemably broken,” he said.

“So, there cannot be a situation in which Pochettino stays and Leonardo stays, that’s where we are at the moment."

When The Athletic first broke the story last week, they cited the 'internal politics' that come with managing such a big club as a potential reason as to why Pochettino was unhappy.

How long does Pochettino have left on his PSG contract?

Having only signed a relatively short-term deal when taking over the fallen Ligue 1 champions in January of this year, Pochettino's contract runs until the summer of 2022.

Still, sporting director Leonardo (the man Pochettino is said to have a poor relationship with) recently suggested PSG had triggered the option to extend his contract by another year.

“Mauricio Pochettino has two years on his contract here at PSG and we are very happy with him,” he said to French radio station Europe 1 (via The Evening Standard).

Has Pochettino won a trophy with PSG?

Since taking over at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino was won both the Trophee des Champions and Coupe de France.

However, he proved unable to win the Ligue 1 crown as Lille ended their run of three consecutive title wins.

