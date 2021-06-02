Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's preparations for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament got off to a fairly positive start on Wednesday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Austria 1-0 at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, Arsenal's teenage sensation Bukayo Saka grabbing the only goal of the match.

All in all, it was a fairly uneventful contest, although there was one moment in the second half that would have left a fair few fans open-mouthed.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the man responsible for it and it came shortly after he entered the fray on 62 minutes.

The 23-year-old was into the thick of it straight away and was cautioned by the referee just four minutes after coming on.

However, the way in which Calvert-Lewin picked up the yellow card was pretty darn incredible.

Antonio Conte the NEW Tottenham manager? | The Football Terrace

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

The England striker produced one of the most insane leaps we've ever seen in football, one that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been dead envious of.

We're still not quite sure how it was adjudged to have been an illegal move by Calvert-Lewin, though...

Video

Essentially, Calvert-Lewin was booked for being able to jump as high as a human being, which is a pretty amazing achievement in our book.

The Everton man really has evolved into a physical specimen in recent times, something his strike partner Richarlison touched on at the start of the 2020/21 season.

“Dominic’s development has been really impressive,” Richarlison told FIFA’s official website, per Goal.

“He’s transformed into a complete striker. I remember when I got here he was nothing like the player he is today.

“It’s down to the work he’s put in. He’s in the gym every day, he’s always working on his finishing. And playing under [Carlo] Ancelotti he’ll keep getting better and better.

“He’s had a superb start to the season and without doubt deserved his England call-up. He must be a nightmare to play against and he has an incredible leap on him like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

News Now - Sport News