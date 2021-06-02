Premier League transfer news: Man United take advantage of Liverpool's ultimatum

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Anfield Central, Manchester United have contacted Liverpool target Fatawu Issahaku amid issues with his agent.

What's the latest transfer news involving Issahaku?

It was previously claimed that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder and a transfer fee with his club, however it appears United are essentially trying to hijack the reported deal.

According to Anfield Central, United have offered the 17-year-old an improved proposal after the Reds decided to take a step back until they hear about a decision on his agent.

Why hasn't the deal gone through yet?

Liverpool have apparently given the youth star an ultimatum to change agents if he wants an Anfield transfer to go ahead.

The Merseyside outfit were reportedly warned about Issahaku's agent by FIFA and want to avoid a repeat of dealing with tricky representatives like in the Philippe Coutinho deal.

According to Anfield Central, United have stepped in and recommended Promoesport and Triple S Sports Entertainment as new representatives.

Three of their current players are represented by these agencies - Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and James Garner.

What is Issahaku's potential?

The left-footed attacking midfielder has proven his versatility and can play through the middle as a playmaker or on both flanks as a winger. He plays his club football at Steadfast FC, however it is on the international stage that he has really made a name for himself.

Playing for Ghana in the U20 African Cup of Nations, he was named player of the tournament after netting two goals and one assists in six appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, he also appeared for Ghana's B team in a friendly against Uzbekistan and scored.

At just 17 he is already showing immense potential.

Which club should Issahaku choose?

As previously reported by journalist Saddick Adams, Issahaku will almost definitely go out loan whichever Premier League outfit he opts to join due to work permit issues.

However, once he receives the go-ahead to play in England, he could find it difficult to compete with both sides' top youngsters.

At Liverpool the Ghanaian would have to fight off the challenge from Harvey Elliott whose sublime Championship return of 11 assists and seven goals will see him compete for a first team spot in pre-season.

Meanwhile, United recently paid a reported £37m for Amad Diallo who made several appearances for the first team this season.

Either way, Issahaku will be up against some of the best young players in the world, so he will have to really consider his options in deciding which club offers a better pathway into the first team.

