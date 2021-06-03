Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is now less than two weeks away.

The festival of international football kicks off on June 11th with Italy's group game versus Turkey.

It promises to a fantastic tournament and it will be made all the more exciting by the fact that there isn't a clear favourite to lift the trophy at Wembley on July 11th.

Europe's eight major footballing nations right now, England, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Holland, are all in with a chance of glory at Euro 2020.

That octet of countries possess some of the finest and most valuable footballers operating in the game today.

England Squad Announcement | The Football Terrace

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

The last point there got us thinking about how the nations mentioned above would rank in terms of their most valuable starting XI.

So we've decided to answer that very question. Below, we've ordered the eight countries by the value of their 'most expensive XI' on Transfermarkt.

Only players who have been named in their nation's official squad for Euro 2020 feature in the XIs.

Let's take a look at the list...

8. Netherlands | £381.60m

GK - Marco Bizot (£4.50m)

RB - Denzel Dumfries (£14.40m)

CB - Matthijs de Ligt (£67.50m)

CB - Stefan de Vrij (£45.00m)

LB - Nathan Ake (£28.80m)

CM - Frenkie de Jong (£81.00m)

CM - Ryan Gravenberch (£29.70m)

RW - Cody Gakpo (£16.20m)

CAM - Gini Wijnaldum (£27.00m)

LW - Memphis Depay (£40.50m)

ST - Donyell Malen (£27.00m)

7. Italy | £444.60m

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (£54.00m)

RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo (£21.60m)

CB - Bryan Cristante (£16.20m)

CB - Alessandro Bastoni (£54.00m)

LB - Leonardo Spinazzola (£23.40m)

CM - Lorenzo Pellegrini (£36.00m)

CM - Marco Verratti (£49.50m)

RW - Federico Chiesa (£54.00m)

CAM - Nicolo Barella (£58.50m)

LW - Lorenzo Insigne (£43.20m)

ST - Ciro Immobile (£34.20m)

6. Belgium | £465.30m

GK - Thibaut Courtois (£54.00m)

RB - Thomas Meunier (£10.80m)

CB - Jason Denayer (£22.50m)

CB - Leander Dendoncker (£27.00m)

LB - Timoty Castagne (£25.20m)

CM - Kevin De Bruyne (£90.00m)

CM - Youri Tielemans (£49.50m)

RW - Yannick Carrasco (£36.00m)

CAM - Eden Hazard (£36.00m)

LW - Thorgan Hazard (£24.30m)

ST - Romelu Lukaku (£90.00m)

5. Spain | £513.00m

GK - Unai Simon (£18.00m)

RB - Diego Llorente (£18.00m)

CB - Pau Torres (£45.00m)

CB - Aymeric Laporte (£40.50m)

LB - Jose Gaya (£31.50m)

CM - Koke (£54.00m)

CM - Rodri (£63.00m)

RW - Marcos Llorente (£72.00m)

CAM - Pedri (£63.00m)

LW - Mikel Oyarzabal (£63.00m)

ST - Ferran Torres (£45.00m)

4. Portugal | £521.10m

GK - Anthony Lopes (£12.60m)

RB - Joao Cancelo (£49.50m)

CB - Ruben Dias (£67.50m)

CB - Danilo Pereira (£18.00m)

LB - Rapahel Guerreiro (£36.00m)

CM - Ruben Neves (£40.50m)

CM - Bruno Fernandes (£81.00m)

RW - Bernardo Silva (£63.00m)

CAM - Joao Felix (£72.00m)

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo (£40.50m)

ST - Andre Silva (£40.50m)

3. Germany | £528.30m

GK - Bernd Leno (£19.80m)

RB - Joshua Kimmich (£81.00m)

CB - Niklas Sule (£31.50m)

CB - Matthias Ginter (£27.00m)

LB - Robin Gosens (£31.50m)

CM - Ilkay Gundogan (£36.00m)

CM - Leon Goretzka (£63.00m)

RW - Serge Gnabry (£63.00m)

CAM - Kai Havertz (£63.00m)

LW - Leroy Sane (£54.00m)

ST - Timo Werner (£58.50m)

2. France | £616.50m

GK - Mike Maignan (£22.50m)

RB - Benjamin Pavard (£31.50m)

CB - Jules Kounde (£54.00m)

CB - Raphael Varane (£63.00m)

LB - Lucas Hernandez (£40.50m)

CM - Paul Pogba (£54.00m)

CM - N'Golo Kante (£49.50m)

RW - Ousmane Dembele (£45.00m)

CAM - Antoine Griezmann (£54.00m)

LW - Kingsley Coman (£58.50m)

ST - Kylian Mbappe (£144.00m)

1. England | £739.80m

GK - Jordan Pickford (£19.80m)

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (£67.50m)

CB - Declan Rice (£58.50m)

CB - Harry Maguire (£40.50m)

LB - Bukayo Saka (£58.50m)

CM - Phil Foden (£72.00m)

CM - Mason Mount (£67.50m)

RW - Jadon Sancho (£90.00m)

CAM - Raheem Sterling (£81.00m)

LW - Marcus Rashford (£76.50m)

ST - Harry Kane (£108.00m)

Maybe football is finally coming home this summer...

News Now - Sport News