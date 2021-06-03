Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

News of WWE's latest round of releases sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world on Wednesday afternoon.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett were all released, in what's become another dark day for professional wrestling.

Soon after being told the news, two of the big-name WWE Superstars on the list - Strowman and Black - responded to their release.

Braun's reaction was short and sweet, posting on his social channels:

"What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Aleister's first response carried a bit more context, as he tweeted to suggest he was shocked by the news:

"I'm gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself."

While it is, of course, devastating for anyone to lose their job and their livelihood, news of WWE releasing Strowman and Black came as a huge shock to fans.

During his run with the company, Braun was pushed as a top star and he departs having held the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Title and Tag Team Championships.

At WrestleMania 37, less than two months ago, he wrestled Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match and after winning, was thrown into the WWE Title picture on RAW.

To say his release is shocking is quite an understatement. While Black didn't necessarily have the same run in terms of titles in comparison, his firing also seems strange.

As his statement says, he'd just created a new character in WWE and was set to return to the ring on SmackDown, which was much anticipated by fans.

But we'll never get to see this new character and instead, are left wondering exactly why the company decided to release two of their big stars.

News Now - Sport News