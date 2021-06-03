Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls linked with move for St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When you consider that Sheffield Wednesday decided to part ways with 10 senior players last month, it could turn out to be a busy summer of transfer activity at Hillsborough.

With manager Darren Moore keen to put his own stamp on the Owls' squad, it will be intriguing to see what route he decides to go down in terms of recruitment.

Whilst it is highly unlikely that Wednesday will splash the cash this summer due to the fact that they have had issues in terms of paying players wages in recent months, they could seek solace in the free-agent market.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a potential target for the Owls is St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old who has yet to agree to a new deal with the Scottish side despite the fact that his current contract expires later this month.

However, the Owls could potentially face a battle for Tanser's signature as fellow League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town are also understood to be monitoring the defender's situation at McDiarmid Park.

Tanser enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign with St Johnstone as he helped the club win the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup by making 36 appearances in all competitions.

With Wednesday recently opting to release Matt Penney, they may be in the market for a new full-back and thus the Saints man could fit the bill.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a superb signing by Wednesday if they can convince Tanser to make the move to Hillsborough in the coming weeks.

A stand-out performer last season, the defender illustrated that he is more than capable of competing in the Scottish Premiership by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.87 which was the fifth-best figure recorded by a St Johnstone player.

Tanser also ranked in the top-five in terms of aerial duels won per game (3.6), key passes (0.9 per match) and dribbles completed per match (0.6) as he demonstrated his versatility.

With Wednesday needing to bolster their squad between now and August, they ought to consider making an approach for the defender who clearly has the potential to become a classy operator at League One level.

By offering Tanser the chance to play regular first-team football next season, the Owls could win the race to secure his services ahead of Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

