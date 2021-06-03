Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portugal shocked the world at Euro 2016.

Against all the odds, the country triumphed at the tournament, beating host nation France 1-0 in the final thanks to an extra-time goal from Eder.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, no one gave Portugal a chance of victory before a ball was kicked at the tournament.

But they silenced all those who doubted them and one of the key men behind the country's unexpected success five years ago was Pepe.

The former Real Madrid man was impeccable in defence throughout the tournament and his finest individual performance came in the final against France.

That night in Paris, Pepe was a man possessed, the now 38-year-old thwarting Les Bleus' attack time and time again.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

He was totally dominant in the air and his supreme footballing intelligence also saw him make a number of key interventions with his feet.

On Tuesday, UEFA tweeted out a video of Pepe's highlights versus France from their official Euro 2020 account and they are simply a joy to watch.

Pepe vs France in the Euro 2016 final

It's safe to say that Pepe's pragmatic masterpiece on the biggest stage of all in Paris is one of the greatest performances by a defender in history.

The Portuguese legend put absolutely everything into the game, as was proven by the fact that he actually threw up on the pitch after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Warning, the footage below is a bit graphic...

Pepe throws up on the pitch

Now that's what you call giving 100% for the team!

After Portugal's victory at Euro 2016, Ronaldo came out and stated that his teammate had been the best player overall at the tournament.

"It may well have been the best season he's had since I've known him," Ronaldo told Real Madrid's official website. "For me he was without a doubt the best player for Portugal and one of Real Madrid's best players in the Champions League.

"I'm happy that he was chosen in the Team of the Tournament. Hopefully he'll also be in the FIFA Team of the Year. I hope he’ll feature because he continues to be an extraordinary player, not just this year but throughout recent years. In my opinion Pepe was the best player at the Euros."

It was a bold statement by Ronaldo, but after watching Pepe's highlights versus France, it's hard to disagree with the Juventus superstar.

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News