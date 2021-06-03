Rangers latest news: Financial risk hinted at

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yesterday, Rangers revealed they were offering fans the chance to buy shares directly from the club.

What's the latest Rangers news?

Indeed, in an official statement released on the club's website, they announced they'd set an investment target of £6.75m. To take part, the minimum investment required is £500.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be involved in a football club that is heading in a positive direction and has a solid plan with a lot of fantastic people behind it," said sporting director Ross Wilson.

"As we move forward, we see huge opportunities on the European stage, we see huge opportunities and domestically, and the opportunity for people to be part of that should be an exciting one.”

As a result, a report in The Athletic has shared some further insight into a potential financial dilemma for the club despite recently ending their ten-year wait for a Scottish Premiership title.

It reveals that there is an 'economic dilemma' for the club this summer in the build-up to August's Champions League qualifiers.

Unsurprisingly, they theorize that manager Steven Gerard will want to keep his best players until at least after the second-legs of the play-offs though, naturally, this is somewhat of a risk.

While they are in line for a £30m reward should the club qualify for Europe's major competition, they could risk losing out on both that and transfer funds if they do have to sell top players before August 31st's transfer deadline.

Who could leave Rangers this summer?

GIVEMESPORT have been told that Leeds United are interested in a move for Ryan Kent again after seeing a £10m bid snubbed in August 2020.

Although there has been no suggestion the 24-year-old will push to leave Ibrox and Rangers themselves are confident of keeping him, Kent and his representatives are chasing an improved contract after he played a starring role in their title-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, we also revealed back in March that the club are aware striker Alfredo Morelos could look to move to a team in continental Europe this summer, with a potential transfer into the Premier League not a priority for him at this stage.

Borna Barisic is another player to have attracted interest with a raft of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

That isn't to suggest these players will necessarily leave Rangers this summer, just that there is interest should they be forced to sell. Obviously, given the manner of their league title win, Gerrard's side will be confident of navigating their way through the play-offs, but there is an inherent risk involved in them.

