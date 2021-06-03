France got their preparations for Euro 2020 underway with victory over Wales on Wednesday night.

All eyes are on Les Bleus as they look to add the European crown to the global one they garnered at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and their squad is amongst the strongest in world football.

However, in facing a Wales team that went all the way to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, France knew their opponents at the Allianz Riviera weren't simply going to roll over and take a beating.

France 3-0 Wales

In fact, the world champions were given a massive leg-up towards their eventual 3-0 victory by the brutal dismissal of Liverpool's Neco Williams for what was surely an accidental handball.

And despite Karim Benzema seeing his resulting penalty saved by Danny Ward, Didier Deschamps' men eventually cantered to a comfortable enough victory in Nice.

Barcelona duo Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele both penned their names on the scoresheet, but it was France's first goalscorer, Kylian Mbappe, who attracted plenty of headlines.

Mbappe appeared to dive

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is tipped to be one of the top performers at Euro 2020 and finding the net against Wales will do little to suggest otherwise.

However, Mbappe didn't exactly cover himself in glory during the international friendly when he drew accusations of diving for a questionable incident on 32 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon could barely believe his eyes when a seemingly trivial coming together between the two - if you can even call it that - saw Mbappe dramatically hit the turf.

Given that a penalty wasn't awarded for Mbappe's theatrics, it was bewildering that the Frenchman wasn't awarded a yellow card for his troubles - and the episode inspired some passionate reactions.

Commentator goes in on Mbappe

But none more so than from ESPN FC analyst Craig Burley who was on commentary duties for the game and didn't hold back when he slammed Mbappe as a 'cheat' for going to ground so easily.

In fact, Burley's self-proclaimed 'rant' about Mbappe was so brilliant that it even went viral on leading Reddit page r/soccer with no less than 14,700 up-votes and 1,200 comments at the time of writing.

And trust us when we say that it's worth giving a watch because Burley was just as honest as Mbappe was cheeky, so check out the amusing footage down below:

"Oh get up," Burley remarked. "GET UP. He's got a bad habit of that, you know. Keep your eye on him. Look. Mr. Innocent, Kylian Mbappe. Watch this. Watch. Cheat. Absolute cheat. Watch this.

"Look at him. Embarrassing. A player of his talent throwing himself about like that? Should have given him a yellow card. Give him a yellow for nonsense like that.

"If you're going to send young boys off like Neco Williams in a friendly like that, then yellow card him for diving. Let's put a stop to this before the Euros starts. Sorry, rant over."

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call pulling no punches.

Poor from Mbappe

It's certainly jarring to hear a commentator go in on a player for such a sustained period of time, but given that there was good reason to think that Mbappe was cheating, then fair play to him frankly.

While we've got to accept that penalties are being won for more and more trivial contact with each season, nobody would have been happy with a world in which Mbappe had won a penalty like that.

We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that he's gotten it out of his system ahead of Euro 2020, otherwise Burley and ourselves might be ranting away until the cows come home.

