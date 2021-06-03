Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE dropped a subtle hint about Brock Lesnar's potential return on RAW this week, but many fans may have missed the interesting tease.

The Beast has not been seen in the ring since WrestleMania 36, when he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

It's been well over 12 months since his last appearance, but speculation of Lesnar's return is always rife.

That's why a couple of comments made on this week's RAW have got some very observant fans excited.

Interestingly, Lesnar's name was referenced twice on the Red Brand.

First, McIntyre boasted about beating him at WrestleMania - claiming that's something his opponent on the night, Kofi Kingston, couldn't do.

Shortly after that, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley then suggested that McIntyre and Kingston should focus on challenging him, rather than talking about somebody who doesn't compete on the roster.

"I find it funny that they're going to focus their attention on somebody that doesn't even compete here, instead of coming to the realisation that none of them will ever take this [title] from me," he said during a backstage interview.

Now, these may seem like throwaway comments, but it's quite rare for WWE to allow stars to mention names of people who aren't currently working with the company. Take Daniel Bryan, for example.

After hearing those comments, Bryan Alvarez speculated on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE could potentially be building towards Lashley vs Lesnar at SummerSlam.

"When I heard that I thought that they are building toward Lashley vs Lesnar. That is a match that they have not done.

"It is a match that people have been asking for a long time and maybe that’s their plan for SummerSlam. Maybe that is their plan for WrestleMania, etc."

This, of course, is only speculation. But would McIntyre and Lashley really namecheck Lesnar for no reason? We'll no doubt find out in the coming weeks!

WWE Monday Night RAW returns next week and as always, airs live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News