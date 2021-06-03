Leeds transfer rumours: Bielsa may only need £3.5m to fix squad issue this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are keeping tabs on Huesca left-back Javi Galan ahead of the summer transfer window, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Galan?

The Premier League side have recently been linked with Ligue 1 full-back Romain Perraud, but his current employers, Stade Brest, reportedly want £15-18m in order to let him leave.

Having learned of Perraud's price-tag, Leeds are now believed to be exploring their other options for this position, and have identified Galan as a suitable alternative.

How much would Galan cost?

The 26-year-old, who joined Huesca from Cordoba in 2019, did have a £7m release clause in his contract.

However, this release clause has halved in price, meaning that he is now available for just £3.5m. Sevilla are also monitoring Galan's situation, with his contract set to expire next year.

What are Galan's stats this season?

Galan was a regular in the Huesca side in 2020/21, featuring in all but one the side's league matches. During these games, he registered three goal contributions, but this was not enough to prevent his team from being relegated to Spain's second tier.

Still, Galan himself had an impressive campaign, with his dribbling statistics in particular standing out. He completed 121 successful dribbles when in league action (via WhoScored). For context, no Leeds player managed more than 56.

His consistent displays earned him an average WhoScored match rating of 7.16, which saw him top the standings at Huesca. Only Raphinha (7.22) received a better average mark for Leeds.

1 of 10 What was Leeds United's best finish in the Premier League during the Michael O'Leary era? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

Would Galan's arrival fix an immediate problem facing Bielsa?

It certainly would.

Everything seems rosy at Leeds at the moment, after the club secured a top-half finish on their return to the Premier League in 2020/21. However, by the end of the month, they could be without a recognised left-back.

Ezgjan Alioski's contract runs out in the coming weeks, and it appears unlikely that he will be extending his current deal. Leeds currently do not have any other natural left-backs to replace him, having moved Stuart Dallas into midfield this season.

Leeds have been linked with a number of high-profile signings this summer like Nahitan Nandez and Rodrigo De Paul, but the lack of bodies at No.3 is the most immediate problem at Elland Road right now and needs to be addressed before the Whites start thinking about making improvements to a squad that has already shown its quality in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to sign a left-back quickly who can fill the void left behind by Alioski, and Galan looks to be the ideal candidate for the role as he has proven his reliability this season and is available at a bargain price.

Bielsa made the fewest team changes in the Premier League this term, showing that he likes to stick with a core group of players throughout a season. Bringing in Galan as a like-for-like replacement for Alioski will allow him to stick with this policy as the rest of the side can remain in their familiar positions, with Dallas continuing to flourish in midfield.

Galan's arrival would cause minimal disruptions to Bielsa's plans, and would give Leeds a good chance of building on the success that they have had this year in the top-flight.

News Now - Sport News