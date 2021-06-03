The complete set of rules have been decided for Sunday's exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and famed YouTuber Logan Paul.

In December last year, the two decided to have a fight which was initially scheduled for February 20. However, it was postponed owing to Covid-19 and will now be held on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The rules for the fight, that has been named "Bragging Rights", have now been officially set and announced. We must warn you, they are pretty random.

They are as follows:

No judges

No official winner read

Knockouts legal

KO up to ref discretion

No headgear

12 oz. gloves

Eight 3-minute rounds

Mayweather, who announced his retirement from boxing in 2015, previously fought in an exhibition match at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and beat him comprehensively in a fight that lasted less than three minutes.

Paul's only professional boxing match came against English YouTuber KSI in 2019. The two fought in Los Angeles with the latter being adjudged the winner via split decision, with two judges favouring him while the third favoured his American counterpart.

Mayweather has enjoyed an illustrious career in boxing with nine world titles along with an Olympic bronze in the featherweight category in Atlanta during his amateur days. He has an unbeaten record so far, having won all of his 50 fights.

The number of rounds being reduced from 12 to eight and the heavier gloves is something that the inexperienced Paul will like, but there is still a very good chance he could receive treatment similar to Nasukawa in 2018.

Even though there won't be an official winner, Mayweather is clearly the favourite to dominate on Sunday with his experience and quality. Yesterday, a video of the 44-year-old training emerged on Twitter and he showed no signs of slowing down.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the fight goes on Sunday and who will have the bragging rights at the end of the day.

