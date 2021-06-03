Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world on Wednesday afternoon as they released six Superstars.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett have all been cut from the roster.

Whenever WWE release talent, a wave of regret washes over social media.

Many fans are left wondering - especially in this case - why some of the biggest stars on the roster have been let go.

Questions like 'should they have been pushed further?' Or 'were they misused on SmackDown or RAW?' are often asked and rightly so.

It always an emotional time for those who have been cut, because no one deserves to lose their job and livelihood.

But following Wednesday's news, one current WWE star was singled out for abuse on social media.

While reacting to Strowman's release, one 'fan' suggested he'd cancel his WrestleMania 38 tickets and questioned why WWE decided to keep King Corbin, rather than Braun.

"Cancelled my hotel and flight for WM38. Cancelled all other WWE plans. WWE cancels Braun Strowman? But keeps Baron Corbin?" user Gregory Boxcave wrote.

"AEW it is for me. Hopefully Mark Henry and Paul Wight can have a storyline together."

Calling for someone to lose their job is a ridiculous mindset and it's one that understandably annoyed Corbin, who replied:

"I’ll never understand this. What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want someone to lose their job and livelihood."

Now, King Corbin may be a heel, but his out-of-character response to a tweet like this is completley warranted.

It's always horrible to see anybody lose their job, so when a 'fan' actively calls for someone else to be fired, it just makes everything much worse.

Well done to Corbin for his classy response. It's fair to say he put that troll in his place.

