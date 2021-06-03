FIFA 21 TOTW 36 will not be released this week

EA Sports have confirmed that FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) will not be continued for week 36 of the promotion.

With the majority of leagues that have now come to an end, it makes sense for the game’s developers to shelve this project until next year’s game is released.

The American gaming organisation confirmed last week that TOTW 35 would be the final release for the 2020/21 campaign, which was why our predictions article was not published as normal.

With this in mind, brings speculation as to what might come next from EA. With Euro 2020 just around the corner and international football fever growing at a vast rate, it is only a matter of time until we see FIFA 21 embrace the European Championships.

It will be interesting to see what they come up with as the warmer months edge closer and fans put club allegiances to one side and unite as one for their country.

Euro 2020 Event?

It seems certain that EA will be embracing this year’s Euros, which is taking place a year behind schedule, to celebrate some of the best performing players at the tournament.

We fully expect EA to release some form of special cards to replace the classic TOTW weekly appointment on a Wednesday.

With Euro 2020 getting underway on Friday 11th June 2021, we could be seeing new cards on a daily basis, or whether this will be collected across the entire group stage, remains to be seen.

We will keep an eye on this story and provides further reports down the line once more information becomes available.

