FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 will be out by the end of 2021 and the gaming community will be wanting to know what FIFA 22 ratings the footballers will have.

Ratings are crucial in FIFA, especially in the highly-popular game mode Ultimate Team as the rating will dictate how much the card costs.

Fans will obviously want the players of the club they support to be high so that they can enjoy playing with them and huge debate always arises once the ratings are released.

For now, we are quite in the dark about most aspects of the game, but we will continue to update you once more information comes out.

FIFA 22 Ratings Release Date

For the time being, the ratings have not been announced by FIFA, but as the 2020/21 season comes to an end, we can expect developers EA Sports to release them soon.

Typically, the player ratings for FIFA are released around August time every year, however, for FIFA 21, they were released in September. This was due to the pandemic and therefore we expect the player ratings to be confirmed in August.

FIFA 22 Top 100

The game loves revealing the ratings of the top 100 players first, and when they reveal these footballers, which will include players Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Crisitano Ronaldo, we will update you here.

Alongside the ratings, fans love to find out who the cover star will be. This is typically a player with a high rating and was Mbappe last season.

It was a big battle for top spot in FIFA 21 and the top 10 players can be viewed here. Lionel Messi claimed the top spot this season.

FIFA 22 Ratings Predictions

This could possibly be the year many will want to see a new player the top rated in the world instead of Ronaldo and Messi, but with the two still performing at a very good level it wouldn't be a shock to see them rated highly. Here are the predictions of the ratings for the top 10.

10: Harry Kane- 90

9: Mohamed Salah- 90

8: N'Golo Kante- 90

7: Jan Oblak- 91

6: Neymar- 91

5: Kevin De Bruyne- 91

4: Kylian Mbappe- 91

3: Robert Lewandowski- 92

2: Cristiano Ronaldo- 92

1: Lionel Messi- 93

