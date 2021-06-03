France are many people's favourites to win Euro 2020.

Having conquered the beautiful game for the second time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Les Bleus are hoping to repeat their feat of 1984 and 2000 by adding a third European crown this summer.

And although three years might have passed since their glorious tournament in Russia, the passing of time has done nothing but strengthen the options that Didier Deschamps has at his disposal.

France prepare for Euro 2020

Besides, the footballing world was pretty much on the same page when France unveiled their final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 and it was something along the lines of: holy...

In other words, France have some serious quality at their fingertips and it was the sheer depth of those options that gave fans good reason to think that the world champions will stay the course.

Besides, we are talking about a squad so stacked with quality that Anthony Martial, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernandez were all left at home.

Deschamps' stacked squad

However, if there is any downside to having so much world-class talent in their squad, then it's surely the fact that Deschamps must have the mother of all selection headaches before every game.

I mean, let's face it, France would probably still be considered one of the leading contenders to win Euro 2020 even if Deschamps consistently fielded the 'weakest' possible XI from his squad.

But alas, given that France are in the 'Group of Death' with Germany and Portugal, you can bet that he'll pull out all the stops and deploy a starting XI that will have everyone quaking in their boots.

France fans vote on their XI

And while we'll have to wait until June 15 for Deschamps' actual line-up, France fans have made their opinion known in the mean time by naming the XI that they think should start at Euro 2020.

That's because almost 70,000 readers of French publication L'Equipe have come together to name Les Bleus' starting XI for the tournament and final selection is nothing short of terrifying.

As such, if you're a fan of any Euro 2020 nation other than France, be sure to kiss goodbye to your dreams this summer by checking out the stunning XI that Deschamps could field in a few days:

Honestly, I'm writing this article while hiding behind the sofa and being quietly told 'It's going to be ok, Kobe,' by my mother.

So, so, so many options

Ok, jokes aside, it's clear that France have some of the world's best players to call upon with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema potentially leading a formidable front three.

And with Paul Pogba and Kingsley Coman supplying them with passes, while being backed up a defence littered with World Cup winners, it's no wonder that France are feeling confident.

Oh, and can we also appreciate for a second that an overwhelming 98.9% wanted to see N'Golo Kante in the starting XI? Who are those 1.1% and what has the world done to you?

So, granted, international tournaments are never won on paper and France could well bottle the big occasion, but you'll forgive us for thinking otherwise with that much quality crammed into one XI.

