Trent Alexander-Arnold's full injury history as Southgate provides update on Liverpool star

England's 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday night was marred by a late injury to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the full-back's place at the Euros now seemingly in serious jeopardy.

What happened to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

The game had gone pretty much according to plan for the most part, as a number of England players got minutes under their belt ahead of this summer's tournament, and Bukayo Saka scored his first goal for his country.

However, the evening ended on a sour note as Alexander-Arnold pulled up in the final minutes after playing an innocuous-looking ball down the line.

England managed to hang on for the victory, but thoughts turned immediately to Alexander-Arnold's injury, as the 22-year-old hobbled along the touchline shaking his head in devastation at what had just happened.

What's the latest news on Alexander-Arnold's injury?

Gareth Southgate gave an update on Alexander-Arnold's condition after the match, and it did not sound particularly encouraging.

Journalist Melissa Reddy tweeted: "Gareth Southgate says he thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury. Exact diagnosis and extent will be known in the next 24-48 hours."

The young defender now faces an anxious wait to find out how bad the injury is, and he is likely to be fearing the worst. Having suffered what appeared to be a muscle problem with England's first match now only 10 days away, Alexander-Arnold's tournament hopes could be over already.

What is Alexander-Arnold's injury history?

The Liverpool right-back has been largely fortunate with injuries during his career to date. Back in 2018/19, he did have three separate spells on the sidelines, but only missed eight games in total as he overcame minor issues quickly.

He was absent for just one game in 2019/20 due to illness, while a calf injury earlier this season kept him out of action for four matches.

Still he has managed to play in 45 fixtures this term for the Reds, helping Jurgen Klopp's side secure a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign.

Unfortunately for him, his body seems to have let him down on the eve of a major tournament, which will be a cruel blow for Alexander-Arnold to take.

Who could replace Alexander-Arnold in the England squad?

If Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of the tournament, Southgate will need to call up a replacement.

The most likely candidate appears to be James Ward-Prowse, who was perhaps unlucky to miss out on the squad in the first place. England look a little short in midfield, having only named five players to feature in these positions, and there are concerns over Jordan Henderson's fitness.

The Liverpool captain has not played since February, and sat out the Austria game as a precaution after feeling some discomfort before the match. Bringing in Ward-Prowse could be a smart decision to provide cover in this area of the pitch.

Alternatively, Jesse Lingard may get the nod. The 28-year-old had an excellent second half of the season at West Ham, registering 14 goal involvements in 16 league games for the Hammers.

Southgate has spoken about adaptability in recent days, and Lingard's ability to feature in a central role or out wide could work in his favour when the final call is made.

