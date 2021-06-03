YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Deji spars in Mexico ahead of Vinnie Hacker showdown

YouTube vs TikTok Boxing edges ever closer and it appears that some of the fighters are training hard ahead of the event.

There are a number of tasty encounters on the offering as two entire communities of social media prepare to lock horns in the squared circle to prove who is the toughest out of the two.

While Bryce Hall fighting Austin McBroom as the main event appears to have stolen the headlines, Deji, KSI's brother, will be taking on Vinnie Hacker on the undercard.

The YouTuber, who has 10.2 million subscribers, will be facing off against TikToker Hacker with 4.1 million followers and 290,000 subscribers.

Last time out, Deji faced off against Jake Paul in a six-round bout and came off second best after his corner threw the towel in during the latter stages of the fifth round.

Other fights on the night include AnEsonGib facing Tayler Holder, Dog going up against Nate Wyatt, Faze Jarvis locking horns with Michael Le and Tanner Fox taking on Ryland Storms.

While all fighters will have their own respective ways of preparing for their fights, Deji looks to be preparing a long way from his family home back in the UK.

Read More: Youtube vs TikTok Boxing: Card, Date, Event, List, Where To Watch, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Deji spars

As the fight edges closer, it doesn't look like Deji has let up in training either, as he continues to work hard ahead of his showdown with Hacker.

Vicsboxinggym on Instagram caught the YouTube star doing some pad work with his trainer over in Mexico - at his training camp titled "Camp Cancun."

It is one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the evening, and having lost to Jake Paul last time out, Deji will be running to right the wrongs from his previous fight.

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News