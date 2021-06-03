Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is of the opinion that YouTubers entering the sport is actually saving it rather than harming it.

The 54-year-old is among the sport's all-time greats, having won several world titles during his professional career. Tyson eventually retired in 2005, but returned to the ring for an eight-round exhibition bout against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles last year.

The fight was scheduled for September 12 before being postponed to November 28 in order to gain maximum revenue. It was called a draw via split decision with one judge favouring Tyson 73-80, while another favoured Jones 80-76. The third judge went for a 76-76 draw.

On the undercard of the event, YouTuber Jake Paul stole the headlines and sent shockwaves around the sport by beating former NBA star Nate Robinson via knockout.

Although people were quick to say he's only beaten a former basketball player, Paul made sure there were no doubts about his punch power, as he scored one of the more brutal knockouts of the year.

Tyson was later asked about the now-24-year-old entering the ring, and he was of the opinion that it's a good thing for the sport, especially with the continued growth of UFC.

He said, as per talkSPORT: “Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. The UFC was kicking our butt. Boxing is going back thanks to the YouTube boxers.”

Paul is among a few YouTubers who have entered boxing and has so far been unbeaten in all of his three fights, with his other two victories coming over AnEsonGib and former ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren.

He is next scheduled to fight former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

His older brother Logan Paul has entered boxing as well and will be taking on the legendary Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday in what is a highly-anticipated exhibition fight. He previously took on English YouTuber KSI in 2019 but lost via split decision.

Nowadays, YouTubers entering professional boxing is becoming a thing and there's a good chance of many more following the footsteps of the Paul brothers.

Tyson seems to be an avid admirer of it and frankly, many more are. These are fights that always gain high viewership and in turn, huge revenue.

We will be seeing a lot more fights involving YouTubers in the future.

