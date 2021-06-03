Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Jacobs' manager has confirmed the American is in talks to fight Joe Smith Jr this fall.

Jacobs (37-3, 30 KO's), of Brooklyn, New York, defeated former two-time world title challenger Gabriel Rosado by split decision at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida in November 2020.

Smith Jr, 31, has held the WBO light heavyweight title since April of this year and could now put it on the line against the former IBF middleweight champion in New York.

'The Beast from the East' made history in 2016 when he became the first man ever to knock out Bernard Hopkins by defending his WBC International light heavyweight title.

Most fans had been hoping to see the American take on the unbeaten Artur Beterbiev in a battle of wills, but it appears he has other ideas.

Instead, it seems he is interested in securing a big-money deal to face Jacobs on a DAZN PPV courtesy of an offer from Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

And it will be a huge coup for Hearn if he can get the contract signed off by both parties.

The Ring reports that the potential showdown will probably take place at either the Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden.

That is due to both Americans being originally from New York themselves.

"I think it was a great offer that Eddie [Hearn] made," Jacobs’ manager Keith Connolly said to The Ring. It’s multiple times more than Joe Smith has ever made in his life, so I think it was a strong offer.

"It’ll be the biggest fight between New Yorkers in New York in a long time.

"I think Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden would be really interested in the fight.

"It would be a huge fight for New York and for boxing."

"This is sort of a unique situation where we know it would be a big New York fight and a chance for Danny to win a world title in a second weight class," he added. "If it wasn’t a fight with somebody else from New York it wouldn’t be something we would be proposing.

"But I sat down with Danny and we thought it was a huge event for New York. I brought up the idea to him and he loved it. Then I brought it up to Eddie and he loved the idea.

"And Eddie didn’t make a lowball offer. We went in with a good offer right off the bat because it’s a fight we really want to make. Joe [DeGuardia] is talking to Top Rank about it. I’d be happy to talk to Top Rank as well."

He continued: "If Top Rank made a respectable offer to Danny we’d be willing to do the fight on ESPN as well.

"We’re more than willing to go fight on ESPN. There are no barriers to making the fight on our end.

"I’ve heard Joe Smith loves the fight and wants to fight Danny and has to talk to Joe DeGuardia and Top Rank. I know Danny would love to fight Joe Smith.

"We’re hoping to hear something in the next couple of weeks to see if we can get this fight done. I don’t think it’s a complicated deal to make."

This would mark the first time the 34-year-old Jacobs has competed at 175 pounds since turning professional in 2007.

And despite Jacobs' relative lack of size in comparison to Smith Jr, he would certainly be able to bring out the best of his abilities.

"I’m interested in a few fights out there for Joe, but a fight with Danny Jacobs would be interesting and fan friendly," Smith Jr's co-promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing said. "Any fight Joe Smith is in is a fan friendly fight.

"Obviously, I’m looking for the best total circumstances for Joe and me, so really the question for us is what’s the best scenario?

"There are a lot of factors. We’re going through them and sitting down with Joe and with Bob [Arum] and when all is said and done we will collectively decide which way we are going to go."

"Joe against Beterbiev or against Danny is a big fight in New York but the fight with Danny is probably a bigger event," he added. "I like both fights for Joe.

"From Danny’s perspective I understand it; I understand where their side is coming from because it’s a big fight, a big New York fight and a chance for Danny to win another title.

"From our perspective I have to evaluate a lot of things that are available."

