Nintendo Switch Pro: New Leaks Revealed

The Nintendo Switch Pro was recently announced and now new leaks suggest some big news around the console could come out this Friday.

When the Nintendo Switch was released, it blew the world by storm and gave fans a new generation handheld console that they had been waiting for.

With amazing games to play like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart, the console has kept its popularity.

With it being early doors in relation to the console being announced, more information is coming out in the near future about it.

Nintendo Switch Pro Pre-Order Leaks

Recent rumours suggested the console would be announced ‘ahead’ of E3, which is set to begin next weekend.

It seems like this is true as Centro LEAKS are reporting the date that pre-orders will begin and they have got this date from a ‘non-US listing from a US retailer’, (probably Amazon).

The leaked date that gaming fans can start pre-ordering the console is Friday, June 4 at midnight CST (so 6am on Saturday in the UK).

This is only a few days away so this leak is the biggest one yet surrounding the console. It also suggests that a lot more information around the Nintendo Switch Pro will be coming out when these pre-order dates are confirmed.

If this is to be believed, then at E3, Nintendo fans might be able to see what new games will be coming with the console and possibly some other features showing why it stands out and is better than the current Switch.

These are exciting times for gaming fans, and the Switch Pro is definitely going to be a console that fans need to keep an eye on as it will be in high demand.

