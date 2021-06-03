Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit and broadcaster David Coulthard has suggested that Max Verstappen's less hectic lifestyle could hand him the edge this season in the title fight with Lewis Hamilton.

We're on the verge of another race weekend with round six of the 2021 world championship taking place on the streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It's a race that has thrown up plenty of drama in the seasons it's been on the calendar, too, so we'll naturally be hoping for another twist in what is proving a fascinating title duel between Messrs Verstappen and Hamilton.

At the moment, of course, it's the Dutchman who leads the title standings for the first time in his career after momentum really swung his, and Red Bull's, way in Monaco last time out as Hamilton could only come seventh and he'll be looking to try and build a lead now as much as he can as we head into a busy June that sees three Grands Prix taking place.

For DC, then, it's important the drivers take the opportunity to recharge and relax during their downtime and the Scotsman is of the opinion that Max is better at doing that than Lewis, with the latter regularly springing up all over the place when he's not at a race.

Indeed, he seems to be hinting that could be an advantage for the Dutchman:

“Max is a real home boy. He’s going back to Monaco and he really wants to be home. That’s an important element that allows him to recharge himself," Coulthard said to RacingNews365.

“With Lewis, you never know where he is between races. Is he in Los Angeles or somewhere else? That works for him, but he doesn’t have the inner peace to call anything his home. With Max, this is definitely going to add a few years to his career.”

It's a fair enough point that the former McLaren and Red Bull driver raises as, in a 23-race calendar this year, you are going to need that time to shut down and relax.

Lewis has never really come across as someone that likes to be sitting around doing nothing, though, and, in fairness, it seems to have worked for him just fine.

It's just an observation and suggestion from Coulthard at the end of the day and each driver has their way of going about getting the best from themselves - we'll just have to see whose approach works best in the coming months.

