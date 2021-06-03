How did PSG outdo Lyon to reach the cusp of a first Division 1 Féminine title?

PSG are on the verge of making history. A victory against Dijon tomorrow will see Les Parisiens win their first ever Division 1 Féminine title.

PSG currently top the table with 59 points. They maintained their one point advantage over arch-rivals Olympique Lyonnais last weekend after the two teams drew 0-0.

The club have finished second eight times in the D1 Féminine, always falling short to Lyon. With PSG expected to defeat Dijon tomorrow, however, they could finally taste glory. GiveMeSport Women analyses how Les Parisiens have finally shifted the balance of power in France.

PSG’s attacking prowess

PSG’s success this season can be partly attributed to their dazzling attacking force this season. The side have scored 80 goals this season, with 21 coming through the enigmatic Marie-Antoinette Katoto. She has also contributed to the creation of goals, racking up eight assists.

Kadidiatou Diani is another to impress for PSG, scoring 13 times and setting up nine goals so far this season. She has the same number of assists as emerging talent Sandy Baltimore. Nadia Nadim has also contributed to PSG’s attack, hitting the back of the net 10 times.

It is fair to say PSG’s position in the table has been a result of the incredible talent they have up front.

Rock solid defence

Even if a team is scoring goals for fun at one end of the pitch, they still must keep them out at the other end. This is exactly what PSG have done, conceding only four times this season.

As a result, Christiane Endler, considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has recorded a league-leading 18 clean sheets. She has been bolstered by a superb defensive line in front of her, led by PSG captain Irene Paredes.

Katoto and co have been able to attack freely, safe in the knowledge they have a world-class defence supporting them.

Lyon’s woes

Much has been made of Lyon’s struggles this season. The club are set to finish trophy-less for the first time since 2005.

The team have struggled to match the attacking force of PSG. Nikita Parris is their highest scorer this season but has only managed 11 goals, some way off the exploits of Katoto. Parris has played out of position often this season and is regularly left without support – the absence of the injured Ada Hegerberg has never been more conspicuous.

As a result of the disappointing performances on the pitch, Lyon risked turmoil by sacking manager Jean-Luc Vasseur last month. The decision came after the side were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

It is yet to be seen whether Sonia Bompastor can turn things around, but the managerial change has been left too late to have an impact this season.

Not to discredit PSG’s performances this year, but they have undoubtedly been able to take advantage of a floundering Lyon side. This will culminate in a league title tomorrow if Dijon can be defeated.

