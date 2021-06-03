Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 Challenges have been revealed
Fortnite is nearing the end of Chapter 2 Season 7 as the focus from Epic Games is switched to the intergalactic intrusion from another galaxy with their alien theme.
Last time out, there was a caring element to the tasks that players were set, involving the use of bandages and maintain shields for a certain timeframe.
This week is vastly different as a lot of the challenges involving hunting, crafting, raiding and defending - providing a strategic element to what can be expected.
With Season 7 just around the corner, let's take a look at the challenges that have been set by Epic Games this week.
Season 6 Week 12 Challenges
The Epic Challenges for Week 12 of Fortnite are as follows:
Visit the Zero Point (1)
- Craft pistols (3)
- Defeat a spire guardian (1)
- Hunt predators (3)
- Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)
- Chicken Glider at Colossal Crops (1)
- Raid an artefact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2)
Here is the Legendary Challenge for Week 12:
- Spend gold bars (150, 300, 450, 600, 750)
Release Date
The challenges listed above are scheduled to go live in Fortnite on 3rd June 2021 at 3 pm BST. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at the same time.
