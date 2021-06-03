Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 Challenges have been revealed

Fortnite is nearing the end of Chapter 2 Season 7 as the focus from Epic Games is switched to the intergalactic intrusion from another galaxy with their alien theme.

Last time out, there was a caring element to the tasks that players were set, involving the use of bandages and maintain shields for a certain timeframe.

This week is vastly different as a lot of the challenges involving hunting, crafting, raiding and defending - providing a strategic element to what can be expected.

With Season 7 just around the corner, let's take a look at the challenges that have been set by Epic Games this week.

Season 6 Week 12 Challenges

The Epic Challenges for Week 12 of Fortnite are as follows:

Visit the Zero Point (1)

Craft pistols (3)

Defeat a spire guardian (1)

Hunt predators (3)

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)

Chicken Glider at Colossal Crops (1)

Raid an artefact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2)

Here is the Legendary Challenge for Week 12:

Spend gold bars (150, 300, 450, 600, 750)

Release Date



The challenges listed above are scheduled to go live in Fortnite on 3rd June 2021 at 3 pm BST. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at the same time.

