Euro 2020 is a little more than a week away and we simply can’t wait.

There’s nothing quite like an international tournament and, having not experienced one for three years, football fans are gagging for a month-long football festival this summer.

But who will win it?

There are a handful of countries who will fancy their chances of glory this summer including England themselves.

But rather than just looking at the favourites, we’ve decided to rank all 24 competing nations into categories using Tiermaker.

From ‘winners’ to ‘bottom of their group,’ we’ve assessed the chances of every side even going as far as to look at their potential draw.

A reminder of the group stages if you’ve not already memorised them:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

So, let’s check out our rankings:

Bottom of their group

Switzerland

Finland

North Macedonia

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Sorry, guys but you’re all heading for an early exit this summer.

Do any of them have a chance of actually qualifying from their group? Well, with four out of six nations who finish third in their group progressing to the last-16 there is hope.

Switzerland have the ability to finish above Wales in Group A but we can’t see Finland coming anywhere but bottom in Group B.

We actually think North Macedonia are underrated but can they get the better of either Ukraine or Austria? Possibly.

In Group D, it looks set to be a shootout between Scotland and the Czech Republic for bottom place but we think the Scots may just have enough to see off Tomas Soucek and co.

Slovakia also have a chance of progressing if they can overcome Sweden or Poland but let’s all pray for Hungary, who find themselves in the Group of Death.

Will do well to reach knockouts

Russia

Austria

Scotland

Finishing third is about as good as these three can expect. Will that be enough to secure knockout football? They will just have to hope so.

We can’t see Russia finishing above Belgium or Denmark.

Austria, though, have a better chance but we’re edging towards Ukraine.

And we just can’t see Scotland finishing above England or Croatia.

Early knockout rounds

Wales

Ukraine

Sweden

Poland

These four will be expecting to qualify but don’t be surprised to see them crash out at the first opportunity in the knockout stages.

If Wales manage to go through in third, they’re likely to play Belgium or Spain which will surely be the end of them.

Even if Ukraine manage to scrape second in their group, they’ll probably play Italy.

Sweden and Poland find themselves in the group but, no matter their opposition in the last-16 will be underdogs.

Might reach latter stages

Denmark

Netherlands

Croatia

When we say ‘latter stages’ we mean quarter-finals or semi-finals.

We do think Denmark are also slightly underrated but look set to finish second in Group B behind Belgium. If that’s the case, they will play second place in Group A - most likely to be Turkey. They’ll need a bit of luck to progress past them but we wouldn’t be shocked if the Danes won their group and had to play a third-place side.

Some are tipping the Netherlands to go all the way but we just can’t see it. They will most likely win their comfortable-looking group, which will set them up with a third-place team. That could set them up against Turkey or Denmark in the quarters - a match in which they would fancy themselves. But are they capable of going much further and beating one of the stronger nations? Not for us.

We’ve put Croatia in this group, purely because of the draw. They will likely come second in England’s group which will likely pit them against either Poland or Sweden. A fairly comfortable path to the quarters.

Dark horses

Turkey

We’ve heard the term ‘dark horses’ be assigned to the likes of Italy and Portugal this summer. But we’ve gone a little more left-field with our shout of Turkey.

As we’ve mentioned, they will likely finish second behind Italy in Group A. That will set up a last-16 tie with what looks set to be Denmark. Win that and the quarter-final clash could be against the below-par Netherlands. Suddenly, they’re in the semi-finals. Okay, we might have got a bit carried away but they have quality and could go deep in the tournament.

Could win it

England

Germany

Belgium

Spain

Portugal

Italy

Okay, this doesn’t take much explaining.

These six nations are full of quality everywhere you look and, if any of them lift the trophy, it wouldn’t be a huge shock.

A bit of lack and a decent draw could be all they need to lift the trophy at Wembley on July 11.

That piece of luck requires a certain side slipping up somewhere…

Winners

France

Yes, everyone is saying it and we’re jumping on the bandwagon. If everything goes to plan, Les Bleus should taste glory yet again this summer. I mean, just look at their squad.

Final rankings

So, France are our winners but as many as seven nations could win it this summer. That’s what makes this summer’s competition so exciting.

Outside of the usual favourites, we’ve put our neck on the line and said Turkey have every chance of reaching the quarters - or maybe even beyond.

As for Switzerland, Finland, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, we just hope they enjoy their three group stage matches…

