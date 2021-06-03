UFC president Dana White is of the opinion that Jake Paul is favoured over Tyron Woodley due to the latter's age and dip in form.

The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has had a pretty good start to his professional fighting career, winning all three of his bouts so far, knocking all of them out in the process.

His most recent victory came in April over former ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren in Atlanta.

Almost a month later, Woodley called Paul out, saying that he needs to be taught a lesson. The 39-year-old said: “I just think that some people need to be taught a lesson. At the end of the day, you can’t just sit here and think that real motherf****** that put their time in this - yeah if you want to get in here and get a couple fights and make some money because you’ve got so many subscribers and you did something dope in another lane, I’m all for that.

"But when it comes down to you’re gonna parade around and act like you’re a straight, ‘Oh I’m a boxer, everybody’s scared of me, I’m this, I’m that’ and then you’re talking s*** about my dog, now we got to go.”

Later, it was announced that The Problem Child would fight Woodley on August 28. Paul is heavily favoured to win, and according to UFC president White, it is because of his opponent's age and declining form.

He told the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast: "It has to do with Woodley’s age, and he hasn’t won a fight in three years."

While giving a prediction for the fight, White did back the 39-year-old to knock Paul out, even though he wasn't quite convinced with his form.

The UFC chief said: “Listen, man. Woodley should knock him out. But again, the Tyron Woodley that you talk about that was the champ isn’t the same f****** guy he was four years ago."

Overall, though, White wasn't as annoyed at the fight as he has been in the past.

“Tyron Woodley has punching power and obviously he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career. Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, he’s going to be 40 years old. But I will give it to (Paul). At least he’s stepping in there with a guy who can punch."

While Paul has won all of his three fights so far, Woodley has lost his last four. Hence, it's hard to call the latter the favourite to win in August. However, his experience is a lot more and that could help him in the bout.

We will be witnessing both Paul brothers in the ring within the next couple of months with Logan scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on Sunday.

