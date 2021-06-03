Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder has incredibly accused Tyson Fury of using some bad 'juju' to knock him out when they clashed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Bronze Bomber will bid to get his career back on track when they fight each other for a third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After defeat to Fury, the American, 35, accused The Gypsy King of cheating in their rematch as he refused to accept responsibility for his poor performance on the night.

And now Wilder has doubled down on those claims as he insisted 'they had to have something to slow me down.'

"Many people in boxing did this [put their hand over their eyes] and that [put their hand over their ears]," Wilder said to BJ Flores in an interview for Premier Boxing Champions. "That allowed them to do this [keep their mouth shut]. They saw no evil and heard no evil.

"You can't not see that gloves don't bend, your wrist doesn't bend unless you're double jointed or something. It's impossible."

"They couldn't even knock me out even under that juju. They couldn't even keep me down. It took a disloyal trainer to throw the towel in."

Wilder, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is no stranger to making outlandish claims, having parted company with his assistant coach Mark Breland after accusing the ex-WBA welterweight champion of conspiring against him.

It seems he has still not come to grips with the manner of his defeat as he continued to launch serious accusations at Fury in an astonishing outburst on social media.

"We know he [Fury] don't have no power," he added. "He gave me every best of him he had in that ring and I took it all.

"I knew something was not right with my body. He got a rap sheet of cheating and using drugs."

He continued: "You talk about a guy like me who's got no rap sheet, just pure power and pure work ethic but I'm lying?

"And you got a guy who's known for cheating and he's telling the truth?

"They had to have something to slow me down."

It is well-known that Fury was targeting a potential super-fight with Anthony Joshua, but Wilder's successful appeal effectively scuppered those plans.

Fury, who recently announced he is taking a break from social media, has since reunited with trainer SugarHill Steward to prepare for the upcoming trilogy bout.

As for Wilder, the 35-year-old has appointed his former opponent Malik Scott as his new trainer. Wilder famously knocked out Scott in 2014.

