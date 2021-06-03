West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Update emerges concerning Karlan Grant's Baggies future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to put what was a woeful 2020/21 campaign behind them by challenging for automatic promotion in the Championship next season.

With Sam Allardyce deciding to walk away from the club, the Baggies have yet to draft in a new manager.

Regardless of who West Brom opt to appoint in the coming weeks, it is imperative that the club do everything they possibly can to keep players at their club who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at Championship level.

One of the individuals who has set the second-tier alight with his displays in recent years is Karlan Grant.

After scoring 19 goals for Huddersfield Town in the 2019/20 season, the forward joined the Baggies last year for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

However, despite previously illustrating some real signs of promise in the top-flight, Grant ultimately failed to cope with the competitiveness of this division last season as he only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in 21 appearances.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, an update has emerged regarding the forward's future at the Hawthorns.

According to The Athletic, Grant is not reportedly seeking a move away from the Baggies this summer.

Although the forward has struggled for game-time since the turn of the year, he could benefit from West Brom's decision to part ways with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu as the club are currently short of options up-front.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Grant has yet to justify the fee that West Brom paid for him, the club's relegation could be a blessing in disguise for the forward as it will give him a chance to prove his worth in a division which he has previously excelled in.

Whereas the former Huddersfield man only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.15 in the Premier League for the Baggies, his impressive performances in the second-tier during the 2019/20 campaign saw him record a 6.90 rating.

Grant also had more shots per game (2.6 compared to 0.8), made more key passes per match (1.2 compared to 0.1) and registered more assists during his time in the Championship with the Terriers.

Providing that West Brom appoint a manager who champions an attacking style of football, there is no reason why the forward cannot become a key player for the club next season as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

