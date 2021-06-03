Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Finale Event: What time does it start?

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 set to launch shortly, we have to say goodbye to Season 6 which many players have enjoyed over the last 12 weeks.

With the shift towards more of an intergalactic experience for players, as opposed to the hunting style of play, the gaming community can expect a radical change to the game.

Epic Games have continued to adapt their hugely successful battle royale series that has taken the world by storm since its launch in July 2017 - with the franchise rapidly approaching its fifth anniversary.

Despite the success, the game's developers have refused to rest on their laurels and have always been keen to provide new and interesting content to its loyal fanbase.

In Season 6, we saw the introduction of wildlife into the island for the first time. Skins such as Lara Croft and The Foundation were also some of the most significant additions as they collaborated together to stop the Zero Point collapse. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was also added as part of the Battle Pass.

But despite this, good things need to come to an end at some point and Epic are preparing a memorable wave-off to Season 6 in-game.

Where can I watch the Finale Event for Season 6?

But while one door shuts, another is bound to open and Season 7 is no exception to this rule. While no huge announcement has been made regarding an event at this stage, it seems inevitable that it will take place - similar to the way that Season 5 was brought to a close.

Various whispers across social media have suggested that players will be able to get involved in some way with the finale, but again, this has yet to be confirmed.

The usual place that players should keep their eyes peeled is Fortnite's official YouTube channel which is where the finale event took place last time.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 is available free of charge on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Andriod.

