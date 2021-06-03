Nothing says a rich celebrity like a unique and expensive new watch!

Anthony Joshua is no stranger to being a hero in the boxing world, but this time it was his turn to show some love to the superhero world by showing off a new piece of jewellery based on the actual world of superheroes.

Following in the footsteps of UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov and fellow boxer Tyson Fury, Joshua also wanted to treat his fans to the reveal of a brand new and luxury watch, in which he was lucky to get his hands on.

A collaboration between designer brand Audemars Piguet and Marvel has come in time to celebrate the franchise’s 2018 superhero film, producing a brand-new watch. And, of course, it did not come cheap, at a reported fee of £120,000 which was inspired by Marvel superhero Black Panther.

Purchasing the watch, AJ felt his followers should be part of the big reveal and the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to present the stunning timepiece. As he went to open the luxurious case, sparkling blue lights came on and at the same time AJ revealed the amazing designer watch to his 12.3million followers.

According to GQ, the watch is worth around a whopping £118,000 - with a special version sold for $5.2 MILLION at a charity auction. Despite having all the money in the world, AJ unfortunately was not lucky enough to get himself a copy of the special version.

And if reports of Marvel being interested in creating a whole range of watches with designer Piguet are true, then Joshua better watch this space as he may be left out of pocket with all the purchases he could make.

Moving on from his sensational watch reveal, though, AJ needs to turn his attention to the next two fights he has coming up against Oleksandr Usyk and then potentially Tyson Fury, where he faces the biggest 12 months of his career.

These are two fights he must win if he wants to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

His fight against WBC champion Fury would have been in August, but that has been delayed until later in the year at the very earliest, as Fury must face Deontay Wilder for a third and final time.

Due to that decision made, AJ will now need to fight Usyk to ensure he holds onto the WBO crown, and who knows, if both Joshua and Fury win their fights, boxing fans may get to see the two of them in action against one another after all.

Although promoter Eddie Hearn hasn’t helped things, as he claims that Fury “never wanted” to face AJ in the ring, stating: “I think it was pretty intentional. AJ felt that Fury never wanted to fight. I don't particularly trust people on that side. Some people couldn't let that fight happen. They wanted to keep some kind of control. When they say, they might want [the fight] in December, who knows?”

Whatever happens in the ring between these two, Fury and Joshua are well known for loving the more finer things in life where jewellery, cars and clothes are concerned.

You can’t help but feel the winner of their fight, if it takes place, will not only get a nice bonus pay-out, but maybe another new, unique and sensational watch to add to their already amazing collections.

