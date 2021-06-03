Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karim Benzema made his long-awaited return to the French national team on Wednesday night.

After half a decade in the wilderness - during which France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup - Benzema began his preparations for the 2020 European Championships against Wales in Nice.

Having been away from the international game for so long, you'd be forgiven for wondering whether Benzema would sufficiently gel with his France teammates despite his superb form at Real Madrid.

Benzema returns to France action

However, fans of the world champions quickly got their answer with Benzema looking impressive across a full 90 minutes at the Allianz Riviera.

And that might come as a surprise to some people because, yes, Benzema did indeed miss a penalty directly from the incident that saw Liverpool's Neco Williams sent for an early bath.

But although Benzema spurned the chance to make his France return with a goal, watching on as Danny Ward made a fantastic save to his right-hand side, that doesn't mean he played poorly.

In fact, quite the contrary, because Benzema's class in the final third was clear throughout the game and he even appeared to strike up a nice connection with Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema's highlights vs Wales

And with the thought of Benzema and Mbappe gelling at Euro 2020 proving a terrifying one for the continent's top nations, there's good reason to get excited about France's chances this summer.

However, don't just take our word about Benzema's performance because the proof is very much in the pudding with the 33-year-old dropping some impressive individual highlights on the night.

And courtesy of Twitter user @GreatWhiteNueve, you can enjoy said highlights in all their glory with Benzema buzzing around the French attacking like a man on a mission - check it out down below:

Yup, Euro 2020 isn't ready.

Euro 2020 is in trouble

We say that because France's attack would have looked world-beating at the best of times, so now that an in-form Benzema is joining the equation, you might as well as give the trophy to Les Bleus already.

So, sure, Benzema was 'only' playing against Wales and he didn't manage to convert his key chances, but try watching the highlights and claiming that he doesn't look as though he's got the bit between his teeth.

And when that 'he' happens to be one of the best number nines in the sport, joining an already star-studded attacking line-up, then France are going to have everyone at Euro 2020 quaking in their boots.

