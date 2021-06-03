Derby County transfer news: Fresh update surfaces regarding Andre Wisdom's Rams future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, Derby County's plans for the future are currently on hold due to off-the-field matters.

As a result of the Football League winning their appeal against the Rams' breach of Financial Fair Play rules, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about whether the club will be docked points from last season's total which will see them drop into the third-tier on English football.

Furthermore, having already witnessed two takeover deals fall through, Derby are now in discussions with an American consortium as owner Mel Morris looks to sell the club.

Considering that the club currently find themselves in limbo, it is hardly a shock that they have yet to follow in the footsteps of their fellow Championship sides by announcing their retained list.

However, an update has now emerged regarding one of Derby's soon to be out-of-contract players.

According to the Derby Telegraph, the Rams have offered Andre Wisdom a new deal as they try to convince him to stay at Pride Park.

Since joining the club in 2017, the 28-year-old has only managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent in the second-tier as he has been hampered by a lack of consistency.

Used predominately as a centre-back last season, Wisdom featured on 38 occasions in the Championship as he formed a partnership with loanee Matt Clarke who has now returned to his parent-club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Currently short of defensive options following the departures of Clarke, Teden Mengi, George Edmundson and Scott Malone, the Rams will be hoping that the former Liverpool man opts to commit his long-term future to the club in the coming weeks.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is safe to say that Wisdom didn't exactly set the second-tier alight last season, it is hardly a shock that Derby are looking to keep him this summer as he does possess a great deal of experience at this level.

Having now featured on 131 occasions in the Championship, the defender knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus could play a role in helping the Rams reach new heights next year.

However, when you consider that Wisdom only manage to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.49 for Derby during the 2020/21 campaign, it is abundantly clear that he will need to step up his performance levels if he decides to sign a new deal.

Yet with there being no guarantee that the six-foot one-inch defender will put pen to paper, the Rams must draft up a list of possible replacements for him as a failure to so could have a detrimental impact on their fortunes.

Read More - Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News