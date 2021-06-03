Man United transfer news: England star linked as Solskjaer identifies player flaw

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have re-ignited their interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

Man United are considering submitting a bid for 30-year-old Trippier to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the England international would "relish" playing for his boyhood club, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy with Wan Bissaka's attacking output and is keen to give him a quality challenger at right-back.

The 23-year-old made 34 Premier League appearances this season and registered four assists, but averaged less than one key pass per game.

The United manager was able to get a positive response from Luke Shaw when Alex Telles was introduced last summer, so he will hope to replicate that impact on the other side of defence.

Were United previously interested?

Manchester Evening News claim that United held an interest in the England international in January, but decided to halt plans for the 30-year-old after he was suspended from football for breaching betting regulations in regards to his transfer to Spain.

Transfermarkt value the former Tottenham defender at £18m and he is set to be out of contract next summer. If Atletico want to raise a fee for him then he would likely need to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Trippier performed this season?

Trippier lifted the first league title of his career with Atletico as they edged Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga trophy.

WhoScored gave him the second highest performance rating in the squad with 7.2, which is the loftiest number he has achieved in a top-flight since the 2015/16 season, when he earned a 7.26 rating for Tottenham.

On Tuesday it was revealed that he was included in Gareth Southgate's 26 man England squad for the Euros. He was one of four right backs picked alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Is Trippier the right option for United?

Arguably not.

Despite enjoying a strong season in Spain and offering a lot of experience to the Red Devils, his age shouldn't be overlooked.

Trippier turns 31 in September and would be a relatively short-term option for Solskjaer's side. Based on figures from Salary Sport, he earns £82,000 at Atletico, which is a relatively hefty wages for a backup player at United.

In December Goal revealed that Man United were interested in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. It remains to be seen whether United renew their interest in the 21-year-old, however as a younger option he would be a better suited deputy to Wan Bissaka.

