WWE's latest round of talent cuts has sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment industry.

Whenever anyone is released from the roster, there's an outcry on social media. But this week came perhaps the most shocking news of all.

Braun Strowman and Aleister Black were the two biggest WWE Superstars to be released, alongside Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

For anyone to lose their job and their livelihood is absolutely devastating and we hope these six names will bounce back.

Unsurprisingly, in the aftermath, many fans have taken to social media to discuss and debate the cuts.

Questions around whether stars should have been 'used better' or 'given more opportunities by creative' always arise and this week, even CM Punk has shared his thoughts on the matter.

The tweet below caught the attention of Punk:

Responding to the suggestion that the company has a wealth of talent that they don't know how to use properly, the former WWE star wrote:

"It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s... trash.

"But people watch it because they like movies."

Yep, it's fair to say Punk hasn't held back in his criticism on social media and there will be plenty of fans agreeing with him.

He's not the only big name to respond to the news either. Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and Adam Pearce all sent tweets to suggest they are broken-hearted, while Mick Foley commented specifically on Strowman:

"I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company - but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options."

It's another dark day for WWE. Let's just hope that there aren't any more cuts to follow in the coming weeks.

