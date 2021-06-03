Nintendo Switch Pro: How much will it cost?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many got excited when the Nintendo Switch Pro was announced and many fans will be wondering what the price for the new console will be.

The new handheld console is in very early stages as it is yet to be confirmed by Nintendo, but it has been confirmed by company Corp on May 10, and the company is expecting the Switch Pro to come out in the near future.

Nintendo definitely found a hole in the gaming market when they released the Switch as gamers had not had a proper handheld console since the Nintendo DS and the PSP.

Therefore, to hear that they are bringing out a new generation console is great news and we have all the information around the Switch Pro.

What is the price of the Nintendo Switch Pro?

For now, we do not know the price the Nintendo Switch Pro will be when it comes out. With the Nintendo Switch Pro being in very early development by the sound of things, it is not surprising that there has not been a lot of information around the price of the console yet.

We might know a lot more sooner rather than later, as leaks are suggesting the console will be available to pre-order from June 5th in America and June 6th in the UK.

The introductory price of the Nintendo Switch when it came out in March of 2017 was around £279.00.

It would make a lot of sense then for the new console to be around the same price that the Switch was when first released, it could perhaps be a little more and maybe closer to £300 as the Switch Pro will be a better version than the Switch.

This is not a bad price at all for a console, which is handheld, next generation and can also link up to a TV and operate like a Playstation or Xbox, and fans should not be disgruntled by such a price.

