Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Zombies Leaks Revealed

Black Ops Cold War fans will be buzzing to hear that an abundance of new changes and fresh content looks to be coming to the popular Zombies game mode for season 4.

With the new season coming this month, we will see wholesale additions to all game modes, but Zombies never gets as big an update as it looks to be getting.

The main map Outbreak has been a huge success and many fans have completed all the Easter Eggs so far, so the anticipation for some new content is high.

We have all the new information regarding the new Season in all game modes for fans to look at.

Latest Season 4 Zombies Leaks

YouTuber TheGamingRevolution has revealed a bunch of leaks for Black Ops Cold War Zombies in Season 4.

Fans of the Outbreak map will be treated with a lot of new content, as Season 4 will likely bring new locations/maps to the Ural Mountains Outbreak map.

Outbreak Easter Egg Season 4

The first piece of Zombies content the gaming community will be excited to see is that there will be the second Outbreak easter egg.

New Zombies Weapon

Other information from the YouTuber has revealed fans will be treated with a new Wonder Weapon for the Outbreak mode. It is called ‘The Mega Barrel’.

Details around how to acquire this Wonder Weapon are not known yet, but it is believed that it will most likely be part of the easter egg and it will allow players to gain different abilities and attacks on their weapons.

New Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map

Alongside this, there is huge news as a brand new survival map is on the way. It is a new traditional map, and this is answering the demands of the COD community. According to the leaks, it is set in Berlin. The only details we know about the map so far is that just like Nacht Der Untoten was part of Die Machine, Kino Der Toten will also be a section of the Berlin map.

