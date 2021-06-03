Tottenham's next manager: Fabio Paratici could follow Antonio Conte into Spurs

In a dramatic twist, it is now looking likely that Antonio Conte will be appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, according to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Although former manager Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with an emotional return to Spurs, Conte has now seemingly emerged as the frontrunner.

Indeed, Gold revealed on Twitter that Tottenham had pushed hard to try and bring the Argentine back across the English Channel but Paris Saint-Germain have fought to keep him at the club.

Now, former Chelsea boss Conte - who recently won Serie A with Inter Milan - is set for the job and, interestingly, Gold suggests he could be joined by another new face.

In a follow up to his original tweet, he claimed Fabio Paratici, Juventus' former director of football, is also set for Spurs.

How many trophies has Antonio Conte won?

One of the elite coaches in European football, the 51-year-old has won an impressive eight major trophies since starting his managerial career with Arezzo in 2006.

They include five league titles, including the Premier League with Chelsea, and four Serie A triumphs (three with Juventus, one with Inter). Alongside those, he lifted the Supercoppa Italiana twice and the FA Cup once during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Given Spurs' lack of silverware is often talked about, appointing a man with a proven track record of success is a major statement of intent, albeit that was presumably the thinking when bringing Jose Mourinho to the club in November 2019.

Who is Fabio Paratici?

Paratici worked alongside Conte at Juventus and only recently left his role in Turin.

During his time with the Old Lady, the club signed the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsey, Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers and Paratici was described as 'one of the masterminds' of their success by James Horncastle of The Athletic.

What has Conte said about Tottenham?

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game with Spurs at Wembley in 2017, Conte talked up Pochettino and claimed he wanted to build something long-term, just as the Argentine did in North London.

“He created a great foundation for his club and we must do the same,” he said (via Reuters).

“I want to help my club to build the same solid foundation. We lost a lot of players in the last few years who created this basis for us.”

