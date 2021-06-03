Fabrizio Romano delivers Arsenal transfer update on Andre Onana

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andre Onana?

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal are interested in signing Onana for a cut-price fee this summer despite his 12 month ban from football.

The report states that last year Ajax were demanding £35m for the goalkeeper, however depending on the outcome of his court case he could be available on the cheap.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Onana?

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was banned from football for 12 months in February after a doping violation. Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that the outcome of his court case will be key in determining his price-tag.

Romano said, "We have to see what happens with the suspension because this will be key to understanding first of all how much will be the price of the player. So, they need to wait on the suspension, he was discussing his ban [on Wednesday] in the court with Ajax."

The journalist claimed that Onana was close to joining Arsenal in January and he remains a serious target.

He said, "Arsenal are interested because if the situation will change they wanted to try and they are in touch with his agents and [he] was close to joining Arsenal in January. They were in talks with his agent in January, now the situation is still on the table because they are seriously considering to go for Onana. He is a serious target for Arsenal."

How much could Onana end up costing Arsenal?

Reports from NOS stated that if Onana's ban remains unchanged he could be sold for just €2m (£1.7m). If his sentence is reduced the 25-year-old will still leave the Dutch champions for around €6m-€9m (£5.2m-£7.8m).

At such a low fee he could be a steal. Onana is well-established at international level having made 18 appearances for Cameroon, keeping nine clean sheets. He has also won five trophies with Ajax and was named in the Eredivisie Team of the Year in the 2018/19 campaign.

Will Bernd Leno leave Arsenal this summer?

According to reports from NOS, Onana would be Arsenal's first choice between the sticks which suggests that Leno could be moved on.

As per Goal in April, Leno said that he is open to a "new adventure" which sparked speculation that he could leave the Gunners. However, a month later he revealed that he is happy at Arsenal.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Leno departs from the Emirates or not, but the Onana interest suggests that Arsenal are at least considering life without the German shot-stopper.

