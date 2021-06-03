Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is Gareth Southgate the man to lead England to glory this summer?

He’s done it all before, of course.

No, we’re not talking about taking the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Let’s go back a further two years and Southgate led England to the prestigious Toulon tournament.

The Toulon tournament feature players aged from U17 to U23 and is held every year featuring nations around the world.

And five years ago, England won it before going on to lift the trophy in three consecutive tournaments.

But we want to visit the first of those wins back in 2016 under Southgate.

England beat France 2-1 in the final, winning all five matches in the tournament.

But which 11 players started that match - and what has happened to their careers since?

Well, let’s take a look:

Jordan Pickford

Pickford was playing for Sunderland in 2016 and, now at Everton, is set to start Euro 2020 as England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa was at Wolves but left the club in 2019 and now plays for Sheffield Wednesday. However, he suffered from serious injury problems last season.

Matt Targett

Targett was at Southampton in the summer of 2016 but is now a regular for Aston Villa. If it wasn’t for Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, Targett may well have been considered for the Euro 2020 squad.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah didn’t quite make the grade at Chelsea and was sent out on loan on numerous occasions. He made a move to Watford permanently and did make his England debut in 2018. He’s a long way off the current Three Lions set-up, though.

Calum Chambers

Chambers was extremely highly rated back in 2016 but his career fell away in the years to follow getting relegated during loan spells with Fulham and Middlesbrough. He’s on the fringes of Arsenal’s first-team.

Kortney Hause

The 25-year-old has made the rare move from Wolves to Aston Villa but could only manage four Premier League appearances for Dean Smith’s side this season.

Duncan Watmore

Watmore was one of the most exciting youngsters in this England Toulon squad but has suffered from injury issues. He left Sunderland for Middlesbrough last summer with the 27-year-old looking to rekindle his career.

James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse was Southgate’s captain in 2016 and has proven himself to be a quality Premier League midfielder. He missed the cut to be included in England’s 26-man squad after being originally named in the 33.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek will return to Chelsea this summer but it’s unlikely he will be given any opportunities at the European champions after a disappointing campaign at Fulham.

Nathan Redmond

Redmond had an outside chance of making this summer’s England squad after another fine season with Southampton. However, the Three Lions aren’t exactly lacking attacking talent and Redmond ultimately missed out.

Lewis Baker

Believe it or not, Baker is still a Chelsea player.

You won’t be surprised to hear he’s spent time at feeder club Vitesse in Holland, while he’s had a series of spells in the Championship. Last season, he managed just two goals in 36 matches for Trabzonspor in Turkey. He was the tournament's top goalscorer.

Here is a list of the full squad in 2016:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Calum Chambers, Ben Chilwell, Brendan Galloway, Kortney Hause, Dominic Iorfa, Jack Stephens, Matt Targett.

Midfielders: Lewis Baker, Matt Grimes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Swift, James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Kasey Palmer, Nathan Redmond, Duncan Watmore, Cauley Woodrow.

