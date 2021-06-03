Warzone Season 4: New Operators Leaked

Warzone season 4 is on its way and some of the new operators that will be arriving have been leaked.

The game has made many great operators in the past for players to use as characters in the game, and fans have a bunch of skins they can use to change how their operators look.

Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone saw some of the best operators yet as the game held a 1980s action movies event.

This event was in collaboration with Rambo and Die Hard, and we saw John McClane and Rambo available to use as operators in the game.

New Operators Coming To Warzone Season 4

According to Zesty News and Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) there will be three new operators coming to Warzone upon release. They are called:

'Deathstalker'

'Komodo'

'Quicksand'

For now, this is all the information we have surrounding them, but fans will be excited to see they will be treated to three operators.

With these three being links, many are expecting them to be available in the battle pass, which you can unlock for 1000 Call of Duty Points. If you don't have enough points you can buy some more via the Call of Duty store.

Despite this being the only information known about the Operators, fans have managed to already make some links with one of the new operators.

Deathstalker is the name of the protagonist in a 1980’s movie which saw a medieval muscleman who loved to fight with a sword. This character would fit the trend of 1980’s Action Movie heroes already added to the game.

