Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 33.

The Danish forward had spells with Juventus and Wolfsburg during a career that spanned more than 15 years, but it was his spell in north London that he will be remembered for most fondly.

Though he has called time on his playing career, Bendtner has stated his desire to remain in the game and make his way into coaching.

"Football is a big part of my life and I can not leave it," said Bendtner.

"That is why I am in the process of taking the coaching education. I hope it will give me as much or maybe more than it did as a player. That way, I will always be a part of football."

'Lord' Bendtner was a centre-forward by trade and certainly wasn't shy of talking up his own ability.

However, during his career he found himself embroiled in a number of controversial off-field incidents while failing to produce consistent performances on the pitch.

That combination of being a magnet for tabloid stories and struggling to hold down a regular berth at Arsenal made him a figure of intrigue and ridicule in equal measure.

To put it simply: he became a laughing stock in English football but one that fans found oddly endearing.

He finished his career at Arsenal with a respectable 47 goals and 22 assists in 171 appearances, and he also broke a Premier League record that may never be eclipsed.

During a north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the 2007/08 season, Bendtner replaced Emanuel Eboue in the 76th minute when the scores were tied at 1-1.

Cesc Fabregas was waiting to take a corner and Bendtner immediately made a beeline for the penalty area after stepping onto the pitch.

Just six seconds later, the towering striker rose highest to head home the winning goal for Arsenal and set a new Premier League record.

You can watch a clip of the goal below:

What a way to score you first north London derby goal.

No Spurs player appeared to take charge of the situation and Bendtner certainly didn't wait around to work out exactly why he was left completely unmarked.

He may go down in Gunners folklore for all the wrong reasons, but the fans will always look back on this strike with the fondest of memories.

Best of luck in your next venture, Lord Bendtner.

