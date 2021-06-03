Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goals win games, have you heard?

While every position on a football pitch is undoubtedly important, most supporters will tell you that having a potent goalscorer is vital when it comes to winning consistently and bagging major titles.

And it feels as though we're in something of a golden age of strikers with everyone from Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski to Erling Braut Haaland firing on all cylinders.

The importance of goalscoring

However, if there are any difficulties that come with having such a glut of world-class strikers in the sport right now it's how trying and taxing the task of ranking them becomes.

While that might seem like a trivial point, let's not pretend as though we don't love the drama and debate that comes with what could arguably be called the arbitrary task of comparing footballers.

Nevertheless, we're inclined to think it's an earnest and fascinating endeavour, so it only makes sense that we've been gripped by FourFourTwo's rankings of the world's best players.

Top ten strikers in the world

They have been going through different positions on the pitch and naming who they consider to be the world's 10 best footballers in said area of the pitch - and now it's the turn of the strikers.

And no, they're not talking about general forwards like Lionel Messi, Neymar and even Kylian Mbappe but rather, the out-and-out number nines for whom goalscoring is the only aim.

We can almost sense your excitement already, so make haste and check out their rankings down below:

10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

9. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

8. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

7. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

6. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

4. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I think it's pretty hard to argue with Lewandowski and Kane being the top two, isn't it?

For my money, Kane is the most complete number nine in the business and the natural successor to the number one spot, but Lewandowski's goalscoring of late is so staggering that it's safely his for the time being.

I think naming Calvert-Lewin in top ten is a little strong, personally, because although the Everton man has come on leaps and bounds, I'd still take Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerard Moreno and Sergio Aguero over him for now.

But of all the decisions that confuse me the most, it's the absence of Luis Suarez.

It's fair that certain big names have been left off the list because of their recent form, but it's tough for me to justify Suarez not getting at least a nod on the back of leading Atletico Madrid to La Liga glory with 21 goals.

However, I won't lose too much sleep about it because when it comes to the biggest hitters of all, there can be no disputing the medallists and Lewandowski might want to start preparing his Ballon d'Or speech.

