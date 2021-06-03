Canelo Alvarez was in a fiery mood after getting triggered by criticism from his former friend-turned-foe Oscar De La Hoya.

The Mexican, who is coming off a win over Billy Joe Saunders, is currently enjoying his honeymoon with his wife Fernanda Gomez after the pair got married last month.

But it seems he can still find the time to check his social media as it didn't take him long to respond to an unprovoked attack from his former promoter De La Hoya.

In a clip that is circulating online, Canelo can be seen teaching a young boxer the fundamentals of the sweet science.

Amid the deluge of comments, De La Hoya decided to chime in with some criticism directed at his former protegee.

And Canelo let it be known exactly what he thinks of De La Hoya, as he wrote: "Do me a favour and go f--- yourself", in direct response.

Canelo has made no attempt to disguise his hatred for his former promoter, having become embroiled in a bitter dispute with De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in 2020.

The 30-year-old sued De La Hoya for alleged financial damages after signing an exclusive deal with DAZN before he settled his claim in an undisclosed out-of-court agreement.

But the bad blood between the two Mexicans has shown no signs of ending anytime soon as he spoke about his ongoing feud with De La Hoya in a recent interview with Graham Bensinger.

"Look, I don't like to talk much about people, but I've been a very loyal person, always," Canelo said to Bensinger. "And I was very loyal, always with Golden Boy. [De La Hoya] is not Golden Boy.

"He doesn't do anything in Golden Boy. He's worried about drinking, and being involved in other things. The decisions are made by other people.

"When Richard Schaefer left Golden Boy, he took all the boxers to PBC. He took all of them. And he also wanted to take me - and I was the only boxer that stayed with Golden Boy, because I’m a loyal man.

"But then, later I understood why everyone had gone and why Richard Schaefer left. Because those who are in Golden Boy, they are only looking after their own benefit, not the boxer's benefit."

