The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is making a return to the 2021 Formula 1 calendar after a year away from Baku.

The race weekend would mark the sixth race of the season, in what has been an action-packed quartet of races with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen locking horns from lights out in Bahrain.

Red Bull are looking incredibly fast this season, significantly quicker than they were during the hugely disrupted 2020 campaign, putting the dominant Mercedes under pressure for the first time in a while.

Hamilton took victory at the first race of the season despite coming under intense pressure from Verstappen, who overtook him before being forced to hand back the position for overtaking him off the race track at turn four.

However, the Dutchman would taste champagne at the very next race. After a rain-soaked start at Imola, Verstappen took the lead from Hamilton at the start and went on to win at Imola to level the playing field.

Despite the seven-time world champion won the Portuguese and Spanish Grand Prix respectively, Hamilton had a disaster in Monaco, finishing seventh and lost the lead to Verstappen in the Driver's Championship who won the race.

With the championship hotting up and with both Mercedes and Red Bull frantically working on upgrades, both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner will be hoping that the improvements to their cars will be good enough to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Read more: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Who is the favourite to win?

At this time, various bookmakers are offering a range of odds regarding who is most likely to stand at the top step and walk away with the winners' trophy in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton: 6/5

Max Verstappen: 5/4

Valtteri Bottas: 8/1

Sergio Perez: 17/2

Lando Norris: 28/1

Charles Leclerc: 50/1





It appears that bookmakers are confident that Hamilton and Verstappen will battle it out once more for the victory, but have not completely written off Bottas or Perez who stand at pretty good prices.

We will update this article as the information changes closer to the event.

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News