On Wednesday, WWE Superstar and Monster Among Men Braun Strowman was met with the axe amid apparent budget cuts.

Despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company, his release has still come as a huge surprise to wrestling fans and wrestlers alike.

What makes it even more surprising, he only signed a new contract in 2019, which earned him over $1 million per year.

His achievements in the ring make it more surprising yet. Strowman was billed as a top star in the company and won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Title and Tag Team Championships during his time there.

Only two months ago, Strowman beat Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 in a Steel Cage match. In 2019, he lost to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel. Being given the chance to compete in these glamour bouts in particular suggested an importance to the company. They are usually reserved for Superstars at the top of the company.

There were another five Superstars released yesterday on what has been described as a dark day for wrestling.

The other stars now out of a job are former Cruiserweight Champion Murphy, former NXT Champion Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

This follows the events of April 15 when 10 stars were released. Only last week a handful of NXT talent also lost their jobs, signalling a rather dark few weeks for the company.

Not only that, WWE office workers across five countries have also been cut.

Strowman's Diet

Strowman will be missed by fans, who have taken to social media to regurgitate their fondest memories of him.

So, what does it take to kick start the day of a 6ft , 156kg monster?

A look back at an interview from 2018 gives us a glimpse into his diet. He states, if eating at Waffle House, he may consume: six egg whites, four whole eggs, two grilled chicken breasts, a double order of hash browns, orange juice and a coffee.

Just look at Triple H's brilliant reaction to that admission!

Unsurprisingly, Strowman likes his protein. Just contemplating eating this makes me feel sluggish.

