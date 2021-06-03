Sergio Aguero left a glowing legacy at Manchester City after ten years of stoic service.

The Argentine scored at an unrelenting rate of one goal per 109 minutes in the Premier League, became City's all-time leading goal scorer and also slammed home arguably the most important goal in the club's history to clinch the 2011/12 title.

His departure was incredibly emotional and even reduced Pep Guardiola to tears on the final day of the season.

There's no doubt that Aguero joins Barcelona as both a City and Premier League legend given his achievements on the pitch.

However, it's not only his thirst for finding the back of the net that makes him such an infectiously popular character at City and beyond.

Following the confirmation of his summer exit, it was revealed that Aguero had bought watches - made by either Tag Heuer or Hublot - for every single member of City's staff as a token of his gratitude.

All of the watches were engraved with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero.”

He also raffled off his Range Rover Evoque, which cost in the region of £40,000.

The lucky raffle winner was one of City's kit men, which Aguero was said to be delighted with.

According to The Athletic's Sam Lee, Aguero is a huge admirer of the work the kit department do to ensure that the players are supplied with everything they need for training and matches, while he's also said to have a particular soft spot for the lucky winner's work ethic and personality.

And the signs of that bond between Aguero and the kit man in question can be seen in a video that recently surfaced on Twitter.

In the video Aguero hands over the keys to his Range Rover while the car is parked up and ready to be whisked away.

The kit man was clearly overwhelmed by the gesture and gave Aguero a kiss on the cheek before joining him in a warm embrace.

It's a thoroughly heart-warming moment that's sure to hit you right in the feels.

Take a look below:

What a humbling moment for the kit man.

Aguero had already been immortalised in the City history books, and his parting gifts have certainly secured his place in the hearts of the club's backroom staff.

