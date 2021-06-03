Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are still interested in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and he will cost around £77.4m-£81.7m.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

The United Stand reported earlier this week that they expected the Red Devils to table a bid for Sancho imminently.

That doesn't appear to have happened just yet, but the report claimed their opening offer will be in the region of £85m, as the Manchester club look to avoid a repeat of last summer when they missed out on the 21-year-old.

Atletico Madrid star wants to jump ship to Man United this summer! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sancho?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano has claimed that there will be an update on Sancho's situation in the coming days and revealed that Dortmund's stance remains the same.

The Italian journalist said, "In the next days we will have some update. I would say an important update to understand the situation, but at the moment Borussia Dortmund are still on the same page with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. They are convinced Haaland is staying, only crazy bids to move Haaland or he’s staying this summer."

Read More - Jadon Sancho: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Romano added that the Bundesliga outfit are prepared to sell the England international and Sancho is still on United's list of targets this summer. He also suggested how much Sancho is likely to cost.

"And talking about Sancho they are prepared to sell him, if a club will offer around €90m/€95m (£77.4m/£81.7m)," the journalist said. "Sancho is always on the list of Man United and in the next days I think we’ll have some update."

Is that a fair price for Sancho?

A fee of around £77.4m-£81.7m could be deemed a fair price for Sancho in comparison to similar deals in the past.

Real Madrid prized Eden Hazard away from Chelsea two summers ago for a reported £103.5m which seems overpriced as it stands. The Belgian has failed to match the scintillating form he showed in a blue shirt having scored just five goals for the Spanish giants.

Arsenal paid Lille a staggering £72m for Nicolas Pepe, but with ten Premier League goals in 16 starts this season he is slowly starting to justify his price-tag.

United's rivals Liverpool were able to secure Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for just £37.08m and £37.8m respectively. The pair have been revolutionary for the Reds and their fees are dwarfed by the proposed price of Sancho.

However, in the current market the reported £77m price is probably a fair demand for a player of Sancho's ability and potential. The winger has scored 19 goals and registered 15 assists this season.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

When could we see a deal for Sancho?

In a previous episode of the Here We Go podcast, Romano revealed that the message from Dortmund is clear - a deal for Sancho needs to be completed early.

Romano said, "Let’s see now what happens in the next weeks if some of these clubs will officially move with Borussia Dortmund, because they’ve been so clear. If you want to sign Sancho you have to pay and you have to pay quick. If you want to take time you’re not getting the player."

As we head towards the start of the Euros, a move for Sancho could become increasingly difficult as his focus shifts to England. However, it may serve United better to agree a deal before the tournament begins - Sancho's form this summer could well have an impact on his price-tag.

News Now - Sport News